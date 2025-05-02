Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,890,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,475,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cars.com by 609.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 380,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cars.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CARS. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cars.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $747.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.92.

About Cars.com

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.