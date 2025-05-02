Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 345.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 119.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetroCity Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $706.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.51. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.33%.

MetroCity Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

