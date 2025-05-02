Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BrightView were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 512,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 117,871 shares during the period. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BV opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

