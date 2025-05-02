Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,022 Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Price Performance

JXI stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

