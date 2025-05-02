Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 12,215 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $43.30 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -0.16.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

TNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

