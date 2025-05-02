Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 150,450 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150,450 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth $1,860,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EZPW. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

EZCORP Price Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.91. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $860.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.81.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.