Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 27,812 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,812 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Amundi boosted its position in Weatherford International by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,815,000 after acquiring an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at $7,215,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $42.61 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WFRD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal P. Goldman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.04 per share, for a total transaction of $504,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,311,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,361.49. This represents a 52.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,425 shares of company stock worth $2,916,822. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.