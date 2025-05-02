Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,744 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $55,566.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,639.92. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -1.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.43.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

