Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) to “Hold”

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Get CANADA GOOSE-TS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CANADA GOOSE-TS

CANADA GOOSE-TS Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.