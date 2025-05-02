Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Werner Enterprises traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 3528629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WERN. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.06.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 193.10%.
Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
