Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Werner Enterprises traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 3528629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WERN. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Werner Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 796.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.