Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

WERN opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $35,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,634,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,835,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,844,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 124,574 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

