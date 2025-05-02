Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $47.41 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 160597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Specifically, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $108,942.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,974.87. The trade was a 16.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.60.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 815.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.