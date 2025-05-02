Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,184 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4,343.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,668,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 105,401 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Rareview Capital LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 198,353 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $827,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

HIX stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

