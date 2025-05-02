WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WEX by 1,635.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in WEX by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEX. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.80.

WEX Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE WEX opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.97.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

