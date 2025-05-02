What is B. Riley’s Estimate for BTDR Q3 Earnings?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTDR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,378,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 3,558.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,361 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $65,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

