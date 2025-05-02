What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for NB FY2025 Earnings?

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NioCorp Developments in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NioCorp Developments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NioCorp Developments Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:NB opened at $2.36 on Thursday. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NioCorp Developments during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in NioCorp Developments in the 4th quarter valued at $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

