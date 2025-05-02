What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for CIGI FY2025 Earnings?

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 27th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.98. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIGI. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.36. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,547,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after purchasing an additional 832,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,615,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after buying an additional 340,691 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 436,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 176,232 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Colliers International Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,644,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,549,000 after buying an additional 102,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

