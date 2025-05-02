What is William Blair’s Forecast for CNTX Q2 Earnings?

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Context Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.
Context Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
CNTX stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Context Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.
