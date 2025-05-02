What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Greif FY2025 Earnings?

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Greif in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEF. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of Greif stock opened at $52.43 on Thursday. Greif has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Greif

In other news, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.89 per share, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,523.73. This trade represents a 7.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

