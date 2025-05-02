What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Surmodics Q3 Earnings?

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Surmodics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $398.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

