What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Ubiquiti Q3 Earnings?

Posted by on May 2nd, 2025

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UI. Barclays lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UI

Ubiquiti Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:UI opened at $335.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.89 and its 200 day moving average is $330.55. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $469.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.