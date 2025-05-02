What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Ubiquiti Q3 Earnings?

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UI. Barclays lowered their target price on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

NYSE:UI opened at $335.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.89 and its 200 day moving average is $330.55. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $469.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 296.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

In related news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,407.16. This trade represents a 28.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

