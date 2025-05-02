William Blair Forecasts Stride’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.62. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

LRN opened at $150.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.47. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,397,000 after buying an additional 375,686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,251,000 after buying an additional 323,275 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,973,000 after acquiring an additional 591,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

