William Blair Issues Positive Estimate for Equifax Earnings

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equifax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Equifax Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $260.88 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.19.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,389,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,667,165,000 after purchasing an additional 135,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equifax by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,340,000 after buying an additional 679,688 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,123,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,645,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

