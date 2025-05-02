Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.1% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.50.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

