Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Woodward has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $536,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,216.80. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,157. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,700. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Woodward by 135.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,170,000 after buying an additional 570,124 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,547,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

