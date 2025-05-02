Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price target on shares of Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Woodward from $229.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

WWD stock opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Woodward has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $201.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,506.50. This represents a 39.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $536,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,216.80. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,700 shares of company stock worth $5,751,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 50.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

