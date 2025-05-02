Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WWD. UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price target on Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $190.49 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.82.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $536,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,216.80. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,506.50. The trade was a 39.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,700. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,170,000 after buying an additional 570,124 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

