World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of World Kinect by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 719,631 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $50,707,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in World Kinect by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,492,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 63,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in World Kinect by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get World Kinect alerts:

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of WKC opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. World Kinect’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on World Kinect

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.