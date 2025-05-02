Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Xometry traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 665137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XMTR
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 360.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 32.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xometry Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.72.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xometry
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.