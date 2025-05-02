Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Xometry traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 665137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xometry from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XMTR

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $106,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,091.01. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,762. This trade represents a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 360.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 32.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.72.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.