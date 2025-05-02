XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Holdings in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,044,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.41 on Friday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

