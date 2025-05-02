XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,433 Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Battalion Oil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Battalion Oil stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Battalion Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Battalion Oil ( NYSE:BATL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 137.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

