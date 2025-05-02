XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 31,904 Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 15.95% of Jiuzi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jiuzi Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ JZXN opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Jiuzi Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services.

