XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 16,694 ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

ATI Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ATIP stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.