XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 16,694 ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
ATI Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of ATIP stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
