XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,095 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 48,194.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 440,983 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2,305.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 47,280 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 0.9 %

SID opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.82. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

