XTX Topco Ltd Has $28,000 Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,444 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after buying an additional 4,913,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 922,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 551,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 52,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVB. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Insider Transactions at Nuvation Bio

In other news, CEO David Hung bought 200,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,481,054 shares in the company, valued at $97,078,549.64. The trade was a 0.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

