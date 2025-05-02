XTX Topco Ltd Has $30,000 Stake in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,603 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNYA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 35,714,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $24,999,998.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. This represents a 262.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $10,595 over the last three months. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.98. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

