XTX Topco Ltd Has $34,000 Holdings in Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ:LGCB – Free Report) by 285.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,372 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Linkage Global were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Linkage Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Linkage Global stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Linkage Global Inc has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

Linkage Global Company Profile

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

