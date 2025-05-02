XTX Topco Ltd Has $45,000 Stock Position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Chemomab Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

CMMB stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.66. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMMB

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.