XTX Topco Ltd Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SKYX Platforms were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 158,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 3,081,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -3,394.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 353.92% and a negative net margin of 44.92%. Research analysts anticipate that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

