XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Free Report) by 400.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,059 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NewGenIvf Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
NewGenIvf Group Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NIVF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. NewGenIvf Group Limited has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $65.60.
NewGenIvf Group Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NewGenIvf Group
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NewGenIvf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewGenIvf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.