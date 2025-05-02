XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Free Report) by 400.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,059 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NewGenIvf Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NewGenIvf Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NIVF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. NewGenIvf Group Limited has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

NewGenIvf Group Profile

NewGenIVF Group Ltd. operates as an assisted reproductive services provider. It focuses on providing fertility treatments to fulfil the dreams of building families. The firm offers in-vitro fertilization treatment service, comprising traditional IVF and egg donation, and surrogacy and ancillary caring services.

