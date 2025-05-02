XTX Topco Ltd Invests $27,000 in Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of Connectm Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Connectm Technology Solutions by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 98,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTM opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Connectm Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 68,301.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint.

