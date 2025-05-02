XTX Topco Ltd Invests $38,000 in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Tuesday.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 million, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Brilliant Earth Group

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,329 shares in the company, valued at $556,993.50. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

