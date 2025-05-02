XTX Topco Ltd Invests $45,000 in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reviva Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RVPH shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

