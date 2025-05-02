XTX Topco Ltd Invests $46,000 in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 74.95% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent quarter.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SMX opened at $1.81 on Friday. SMX has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $619.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Profile
