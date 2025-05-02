XTX Topco Ltd Invests $47,000 in QMMM Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:QMMM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QMMM Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:QMMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
QMMM Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QMMM opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. QMMM Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
QMMM Company Profile
