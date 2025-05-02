XTX Topco Ltd Invests $47,000 in QMMM Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:QMMM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QMMM Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:QMMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

QMMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QMMM opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. QMMM Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

QMMM Company Profile

QMMM Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of digital advertising services. It offers interactive design, animation, art-tech and virtual technologies used in commercial campaigns. It has worked with domestic and international banks, real estate developers, amusement parks, international athletic apparel, footwear brands, luxury cosmetic products, and international brands.

