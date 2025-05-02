XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $36,000 Investment in SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMXT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SolarMax Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarMax Technology by 541.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 60,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarMax Technology by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 295,415 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SolarMax Technology by 535.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 39,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SolarMax Technology by 703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter.

SolarMax Technology Price Performance

Shares of SMXT stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98. SolarMax Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

SolarMax Technology Profile

SolarMax Technology ( NASDAQ:SMXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter.

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

