XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $38,000 Investment in Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RITR)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RITR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RITR opened at $3.75 on Friday. Reitar Logtech Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Reitar Logtech Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides construction management and engineering design services. It operates in two segments, Asset Management and Professional Consultancy Services; and Construction Management and Engineering Design Services. The company provides construction management and engineering design services for cold storage facilities, automated warehouses, renovated offices, and tailor-made electrical systems.

