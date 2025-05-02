XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 11,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Prime Medicine stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.88. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.