XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Satixfy Communications by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 143,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Satixfy Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SATX opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74. Satixfy Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Satixfy Communications Profile

Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.

