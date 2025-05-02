XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.29. Sify Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

